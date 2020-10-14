2 Central Texas school districts to get rapid COVID-19 tests as part of state pilot program

Seminar Kibir, health lab technician prepares chemicals to process analysis of some nasal swab samples to test for COVID-19 at the Hospital of Argenteuil, north of Paris, Friday Sept. 25, 2020. (AP Photo/Francois Mori)

LAMPASAS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Gov. Greg Abbott, along with the Texas Education Agency and Texas Emergency Management, will be rolling out a COVID-19 rapid testing pilot program to a few Texas school districts.

According to a release from Abbott’s office, the program will provide rapid antigen tests to participating school districts to give to students, teachers and staff who opt to be tested.

Schools in the program will also get personal protective equipment to use when administering the test. The tests give results in 15 minutes, according to the state.

“This program will help schools conduct rapid tests of district employees and students —with the written permission of their parents — to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 on campuses,” the release said.

For now, the pilot will include eight school districts, but the plan is to eventually roll out the program to schools across Texas. Both public and private schools wanting to participate will be able to apply through the TEA in two weeks, on Oct. 28.

The eight participating school systems include two districts in KXAN’s coverage area (in bold):