AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas Education Agency announced Thursday 1,600 newly designated teachers will be recognized for their classroom performances as part of the agency’s Teacher Incentive Allotment. The TIA acts as a pathway for high-performing teachers to earn six-digit salaries, as well as assisting rural and high-need districts with recruitment and retention efforts.

The TIA was created following the passage of House Bill 3 during the 86th Texas Legislative Session, according to a TEA release. Since its creation in 2019, the TIA has provided $138.7 million in extra funding for Texas school systems.

Roughly $55.5 million in additional funding was allocated towards teacher compensation during the 2021-22 school year for more than 6,000 recognized, exemplary or master-designated teachers, per the TEA.

Currently, in the program’s fourth year, 373 districts are participating in TIA, with nearly 50% of those districts classified as rural. More information on the TIA and its participating school systems are available online.