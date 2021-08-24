10% of Leander ISD parents opt children out of mask requirement

LEANDER, Texas (KXAN) — Leander Independent School District says about 10% of parents have chosen to opt-out of having their children wear masks at school.

The district provided an update on COVID-19 in its school during the school board meeting Monday night. According to the district’s dashboard, they have 383 total positive cases among students and staff about a week and a half after starting school.

“When I got off the phone call with the epidemiologist, the last thing she said was there’s one bed left for children in our area,” said John Graham, the assistant superintendent of campus activities and support.

The board decided to continue the district’s mask requirement through Sept. 9.

Trustees approved a resolution to continue requiring masks in schools through Sept. 9. The Board will consider the health protocol again in their scheduled meeting that evening. — Leander ISD (@LeanderISD) August 24, 2021

Leander parents voiced their support on both sides of the mask debate.

One parent against a mask requirement said Monday night — “You’re there to educate, I’m there to parent.”

Photo: Andrew Choat/KXAN

Photo: Andrew Choat/KXAN

Photo: Andrew Choat/KXAN

On Monday morning, a group of parents rallied outside River Place Elementary, calling for tougher protocols.

They want masks to stay required in class, saying the current situation warrants it.

“Each of my kids have been exposed so far, and it’s like a drop in the wind. We don’t get notified until days later. We don’t really know how severe the exposure was,” LISD parent Liz Grimes said at the rally.

Leander ISD also approved eight days of leave for staff members who test positive for COVID-19.