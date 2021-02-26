10 Austin ISD schools badly damaged by winter storms will reopen Monday

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Ten Austin Independent School District schools badly damaged during winter storms will reopen for students Monday, the district announced Friday.

“All 10 schools will be operational and will be open to students on Monday,” an email from AISD officials said Friday.

The 10 schools are:

Clayton Elementary School

Covington Middle School

Galindo Elementary School

Kealing Middle School

Martin Middle School

Palm Elementary School

Pickle Elementary School

Sadler Means Young Women’s Leadership Academy

Widen Elementary School

Clifton Career Development School

Superintendent Dr. Stephanie Elizalde was unsure if schools in the district would be able to open for students, due to extensive damage from the winter storms and their aftermath, she said at a school board meeting Thursday.

“We have boots on the ground working at our sites to do our best,” she said at Thursday’s board meeting. She referred to the schools as “most concerning,” but she also said they were in “pretty good shape,” at the time.

Elizalde said if they could dry out the buildings, they’d be able to open, and that appears to be the case.

In all, 90 schools in the district suffered damage as a result of the storms, and the estimated cost to repair those damages is around $15 million, KXAN’s Alex Caprariello reported.

Matias Segura, AISD’s operations manager, said district buildings suffered damage from broken pipes and supply lines to downed HVAC systems and flooding from nearby buildings that spilled into schools.

In an interview Thursday, Segura told KXAN students wouldn’t go back to the schools unless they were “100% ready to go.”

“Our commitment is to make sure that our facilities are warm, safe and dry. That is absolutely critical,” he said.