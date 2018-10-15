Skip to content
Education
San Marcos high schoolers learn how to handle disasters
6% pay hike announced for all AISD staff starting July 1; senior teachers to get 7%
New program aims to help ACC students save time, money while earning Bachelor’s degree
How to avoid that ‘summer slide’ while school’s out
Survey: Most Americans say ‘Arabic numerals’ should not be taught in school
More Education Headlines
Texas teacher writes book to help kids prepare for active shooter situation
Texas estimates it may owe feds $223M after illegally decreasing special ed. funding
EXPLAINED: Why lawmakers can’t kill Robin Hood
Austin ISD approves two proposals to expand pre-K access
Poll: Texans view student loan debt as a personal and policy problem
Hays CISD aims to prepare and protect students in case of shooting
Round Rock ISD wants more state funding for tech-centric courses
Hillary Clinton, Helen Keller to remain in state’s history curriculum
Parents fight to keep Zavala Elementary School open
Design plans for Doss Elementary released
