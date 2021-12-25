Economy lot at ABIA full during busy holiday travel season

AUSTIN (KXAN) — As of Christmas morning, ABIA is reporting its economy parking lot and Blue Garage are full. According to AAA, holiday travel by air and by car was expected to rebound to near pre-pandemic levels this year.

The automobile group predicted just under 350,000 people would be traveling in the area around Texas, a 177% jump from 2020.

ABIA says the Red Garage still has spots for $27 a day. You can find or reserve parking on ABIA’s parking website.

Many flights were cancelled Christmas Eve nationwide, and the cancellations continued into Christmas, as airlines dealt with staffing shortages as the omicron variant spreads rapidly through workforces.

