East Austin trail set for improvements, city is looking for public input

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The City of Austin is looking for feedback on proposed changes to Boggy Creek Trail in east Austin.

The city is looking to add a 12-foot wide concrete trail next to the existing 6-foot sidewalk. This is for the section from Rosewood Avenue to 12th Street in the downtown Austin-area.

The improvement is needed because bicyclists have a hard time getting around people who are walking on the current version of the trail, due to narrow sidewalks.

The city says it’s just another case of Austin’s growth and increased use of the trail.

“If you’ve been around the lake trails, they’re very highly used and there’s a lot of conflict between people who are walking and bicycling so we think what’s out there.. the six foot wide trail is close to breaking down as use starts to pick up,” Austin Transportation Department designer Nathan Wilkes said.

You can give your input through a survey on the city’s website until August 11.