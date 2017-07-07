East Austin forum will host candidates vying for Dawnna Dukes’ seat

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Democrats in Texas House District 46, covering large swaths of east Austin, will hold a candidate forum on Sunday, introducing the five candidates vying for the seat currently held by State Rep. Dawnna Dukes.

Rep. Dukes has been largely absent from the Capitol scene for the past two legislative sessions. Organizers say she has not responded to invitations to attend Sunday’s forum.

Daniel Segura-Kelly, the 126th precinct chair in Travis County, and his fellow precinct chairs hope to get the community involved in discussing the future of the district. Segura-Kelly says he doesn’t want to force Dukes out, but he does want her to do the job she was elected to do.

“We felt it was important to have this forum before the special session so we can have this conversation, so we can begin talking about the real needs and concerns and challenges that are being faced in our district, Texas 46,” he continued.

“So going into the session, our hope is as Dukes is listening, if she’s listening, watching what’s going on in the district, maybe something might motivate her to be more proactive in the special session.”

The forum is being held from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, July 9 at Austin Community College’s Eastview Campus.