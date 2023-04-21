AUSTIN (KXAN) — Eanes ISD school district voters will have an opportunity to decide on a $131 million bond program when early voting begins Monday.

“We have 10 campuses all together,” said Eanes ISD Superintendent Jeff Arnett. “That is about 7,500 students across the district “

Arnett says if passed, every campus would receive work from the bond.

“A lot of people don’t know that our newest school in Eanes ISD is 25 years old,” said Arnett.

Proposed bond projects include safety and security upgrades, maintenance and refurbishment projects and new technology devices for students and staff.

The bond will include three propositions:

Proposition A: $117.773 million for safety and security upgrades, repairs and refurbishments at all Eanes ISD campuses. Other projects include energy-efficiency projects, network replacements, a new learning management system, library modernization, roof and HVAC repairs, parking lot pavement and fine arts equipment replacements.

Proposition B: $2.411 million for Chaparral Stadium projects including safety upgrades, pole lighting replacements, a new video board and track surface replacement.

Proposition C: $11.245 million for digital device and computer equipment replacements for students and staff.

Eanes ISD said the bond program will not impact the debt service tax rate.

The current Eanes ISD debt service tax rate will remain $0.12 cents per $100 property valuation regardless of the election’s outcome. Arnette says ballot language can be confusing.

“For each of the three propositions , it will indicate that this is a property tax increase,” said Arnett. “Again it is not a property tax increase that we can control, that is really more related to real estate values. We are not increasing the tax rate in any of these propositions.”

voters approved an $80 million bond package in 2019 that funded safety and security updates, student programs, energy efficiency, facilities improvements and new facilities.

Election Day is May 6. Early voting will start April 24 and run through May 2.