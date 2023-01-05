AUSTIN (KXAN) — Overdose deaths continue to rise across the nation and many of the victims are teens, officials said during a public forum Thursday.

“The majority of people I talk to are like what is Narcan,” said Akins High School student Cris Resendez.

Cris chose to educate people about Fentanyl and Narcan for a school project, so with a few other students, he set up an event.

“We recently had a class where we talked a lot about Fentanyl, we talked a lot about Narcan we talked about the benefits and drawbacks and what people can do to help,” Cris said.

Recent deaths in Hays CISD have caused districts around Central Texas to put a spotlight on the issue.

The Hays County Sheriff’s Office said it has seen a lot of overdoses and issues with Fentanyl.

On Thursday, Eanes ISD hosted Hays County officers at a meeting to educate parents and their kids about what is going on. They shared statistics and videos from families who have lost loved ones to an overdose.

“With the propensity of these illicit drugs to kill, It is a different story,” said Molly May with Eanes ISD.

”Not only are we seeing it in the community, but we have seen overdoses and poisonings on our campuses in Hays County,” said a speaker at the forum.

“We really wanted to bring in some professionals and people with experience and expertise to speak directly to our families,” May said.

Resendez said he hopes to continue educating other students his age about the risks of using drugs, especially with the risk of something being laced with Fentanyl.

While Narcan can save a life, it could take multiple doses to save someone.