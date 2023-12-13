AUSTIN (KXAN) — Another Central Texas school district is floating the idea of finding affordable housing for its teachers and staff.

Tuesday night, Eanes ISD trustees unanimously approved a partnership with the Texas Workforce Housing Foundation to find potential options at new or current properties.

“Housing costs in our area are especially high,” Eanes ISD board president James Spradley said. “I also know that many of our teachers and other staff members live outside our district because of the high cost of living.”

Eanes ISD is a smaller school district — with approximately 8,000 students — attending six elementary schools, two middle schools and Westlake High School.

Superintendent Dr. Jeff Arnett will work with the Texas Workforce Housing Foundation to identify potential affordable housing properties.

According to data from the district, 68% of its staff said they would consider taking advantage of workforce housing.

“It has become very difficult to attract and retain teachers,” Eanes ISD board member Laura Clark said. “One of those reasons is the cost of living.”

The board is also exploring additional affordable housing partnerships.

Other school districts such as Austin ISD, Hays ISD and Pflugerville ISD have similar proposals put in place to find affordable housing for their staff.