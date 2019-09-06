Driver rescued after gravel truck overturns on SH 45

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Crews are working to rescue a driver whose gravel truck overturned on State Highway 45 in northwest Austin.

The Austin Fire Department tweeted that the man was pinned by his steering wheel as the truck lay on its side. The rollover happened in the eastbound lanes near U.S. Highway 183 at the toll booth just before the on ramp, according to Williamson County Sheriff Robert Chody. AFD initially called the vehicle a “dump truck” but Chody clarified it was a “gravel truck” and said the road would be closed for “a significant amount of time for gravel clean up.”

A gravel truck rolled over on SH 45 Sept. 6, 2019 (KXAN Photo/Todd Bailey)

Austin-Travis County EMS tweeted the crash happened at 7:39 a.m. and crews were able to get the man out and to the hospital. An ATC EMS battalion chief on scene said his leg was pinned. He added no other drivers were involved and there was damage to a poll.

Drivers should expect delays and can check their routes on the KXAN traffic map. One lane is open as of 8:30 a.m.