Dump truck crash in Georgetown closes road on IH-35 at Berry Creek

GEORGETOWN, Texas (KXAN) — The Georgetown police are working the scene of a crash the occurred Friday morning that has closed a portion of Interstate Highway 35 northbound at Berry Creek.

According to police, around 10:20 a.m. a dump truck traveling north along the east frontage road of IH-35 suffered a blown tire. The truck lost control, spun and slid down the cement embankment into Berry Creek.

The driver of the truck was taken to Seton Medical Center in Williamson County with non-life-threatening injuries. The truck is owned Austin-based Montecillo Masonry, Inc.

Authorities have closed the northbound exit from IH-35 to Texas Highway 195 along with the northbound on-ramp to IH-35 from the east frontage road. The roads will remain closed as workers continue to remove the truck from Berry Creek.

Police advise the drivers to seek alternate routes as the delays and closures could last for several more hours.