Ducks at Austin Arboretum found beaten to death, shot with an arrow

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Two feathered residents of the Austin Arboretum were targeted with violence Wednesday. One escaped with only a serious wound, but the other was not so lucky.
According to Austin police, Animal Control responded to the Arboretum Duckpond after they received a call of two ducks being attacked. They said one duck was found with an arrow sticking out of its side, and another beaten to death.
WARNING: Graphic Images Below
The investigation was handed over to APD’s Animal Cruelty Unit. There are no suspects at this time.
READ MORE: Locals claim thieves steal ducks from Arboretum pond
Last year, two concerned citizens told KXAN they were noticing a diminishing duck population at the Arboretum pond. Convinced someone was stealing the ducks, they purchased a motion-activated surveillance camera and hid it in the bushes near the pond. After weeks without results, the camera captured two men running away from the pond carrying a duck.