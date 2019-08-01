Ducks at Austin Arboretum found beaten to death, shot with an arrow

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Two feathered residents of the Austin Arboretum were targeted with violence Wednesday. One escaped with only a serious wound, but the other was not so lucky.

According to Austin police, Animal Control responded to the Arboretum Duckpond after they received a call of two ducks being attacked. They said one duck was found with an arrow sticking out of its side, and another beaten to death.

WARNING: Graphic Images Below

Duck’s blood found on log at Austin Arboretum. (Photo Courtesy Tracy Su)

Dead duck found at the Austin Arboretum. (Photo Courtesy Tracy Su)

The investigation was handed over to APD’s Animal Cruelty Unit. There are no suspects at this time.

Last year, two concerned citizens told KXAN they were noticing a diminishing duck population at the Arboretum pond. Convinced someone was stealing the ducks, they purchased a motion-activated surveillance camera and hid it in the bushes near the pond. After weeks without results, the camera captured two men running away from the pond carrying a duck.