AUSTIN (KXAN) — Drugs and homeless camps continue to plague a popular east Austin park.

People living near Parque Zaragoza told KXAN back in May that they don’t feel safe and want something done, but today the problems continue.

“We have had to lock up a lot of stuff and we never had to before.” said Kathy DeLeon who lives across the street.

In May, the City of Austin’s Parks and Recreation Department told us the camps in the park have been cleared multiple times over the last year and a half.

“A lot of homeless people,” said a man who lives nearby. “A lot of drug use around the clock.”

Other people living nearby tell us they are upset with how the city has enforced the camping ban.

“Where do we turn? Where does the community turn to? Who is in charge here?” said a man living nearby.

“It doesn’t seem like the government is doing what is in the best interests of the community,” said a woman who lives down the street from the park.

PARD sent us this statement: “The Austin Parks and Recreation Department is aware of encampments near Zaragoza Park and Recreation Center. Staff has taken several steps to address ongoing behavioral issues and safety concerns at the park. The Department continues to pay an officer to be on site, is working to install cameras, and is making lighting improvements as a comprehensive effort to improve safety in the park. These same actions have also been taken in other high-need areas within the park system.” -City of Austin Parks and Recreation Department

Residents tell us they are worried about the safety of people who use the park. One resident tells us she is scared to use the park.

“Usually there will be encounters in terms of people coming up seeming like they are intoxicated or on one thing or another,” said the woman.

The Austin Police Department tells KXAN it has directed patrols in the area and is constantly alerted to potential problems.

When asked what officers are encountering while they are at the park we were told quote ” For the most part, officers encounter families enjoying time at the park. They also see people exercising and playing with their friends and loved ones.”