AUSTIN (KXAN) — As winter weather moved into Central Texas, KXAN started warning our viewers about the possible dangers.

“It is only going to get worse through the day,” said KXAN Meteorologist Kristen Currie as she discussed icy roads Tuesday morning.

Icy conditions caused multiple accidents, many of which were on bridges or overpasses.

“Oh my! The tow truck just hit the…the tow truck just hit the side,” said Mary Stone, who was trying to take her friend to her scheduled cancer treatment.

Stone got stuck on State Highway 45 near Buda, but she wasn’t the only one encountering icy roads. She said a number of cars were slipping and sliding over the bridge near Interstate 35.

“We hit the bridge and it is just pure ice,” Stone said. “I was going slow, but we spun around and kind of slid into this barrier.”

Over on West Slaughter Lane and Menchaca Road, Rozanne Combs was trying to get to work when she, too, encountered ice.

“I just went over the bridge by my house, and the next thing I knew I was on some ice and my car was spinning,” Combs said.

Combs was able to get her car to a nearby parking lot where she left it until the ice melted, but Morganne McCann got stuck and had to get towed.

“I started sliding, then next thing I know I was spinning like six or seven times,” McCann said. “If it wasn’t for the curb I would have been completely off the bridge.”

Many of the crashes on Monday happened on bridges, overpasses and on ramps or off ramps which freeze more quickly.

“Next thing I know, there is a huge pileup behind me — just crash, after crash, after crash.”

With more freezing temperatures expected overnight, drivers should stay off the roads again on Wednesday.

“It’s supposed to get worse, so stay home,” Combs said.