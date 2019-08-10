Driver rescued after fall down 20-foot ravine in north Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Authorities are responding to a vehicle rescue in north Austin after a car fell into a ravine after a crash, according to Austin-Travis County EMS.

ATCEMS says the incident occurred at West Yager Lane and the northbound service road of Interstate Highway 35 at 10:45 a.m.

The patient allegedly fled the scene of a crash and fell 20-feet down a ravine. Emergency responders reached the man and he is being taken to the hospital.

