Driver ‘lucky to be alive’ after log goes through car with child inside

WEST MONROE, La (KARD) — A crash between a log truck and another vehicle has police saying one of the drivers is lucky to be alive.

It happened Tuesday afternoon in West Monroe, Louisiana. According to police, the log truck was stopped at a red light when the second vehicle slammed into the rear.

When the vehicles collided, a log went through the front windshield and all the way to the back glass.

The woman was able to move her head to avoid being hit by the log.

There was a 1-year-old child in the back seat, but the infant was not injured. Police are still investigating the crash.