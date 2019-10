AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin-Travis County EMS took a man to the hospital with critical, life threatening injuries on Sunday after he was hit by a driver in east Austin.

Medics responded to an auto vs scooter accident around 1:30 p.m. at Calles Street and Hidalgo Street.

EMS declared the patient, a male in his 40s, a trauma alert. He is being transported to Dell Seton Medical Center with critical, life threatening injuries.