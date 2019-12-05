Driver arrested, accused of ramming into back of car in road rage incident

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man arrested Tuesday faces a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after allegedly ramming into the back of another car during a road rage incident, according to the arrest affidavit.

APD officers were called to the 11400 block of U.S. Highway 290 East at around 5:49 p.m. for a report of a crash. At the scene officers were told one of the vehicles involved, a red 2019 Dodge Ram, had left the scene. The other car involved had sustained serious damage to its rear bumper and tailgate.

One of the passengers of the vehicle hit from behind told police she was experiencing severe pain in her neck and back. She and the driver were taken to the hospital by Austin-Travis County EMS.

The victim said she was traveling eastbound in the middle lane. She said when the right lane was forced to merge into the middle the suspect’s vehicle approached her vehicle and got so close it appeared as though he was going to hit her.

The victim said her husband got into a shouting match with the suspect through their open windows. She said both sides were yelling racial slurs at one another. The suspect then allegedly hit his brakes, got behind the victim and quickly accelerated into the vehicle.

Police found the suspect, identified as 30-year-old Cruz Guajardo, parked down the road at a McDonald’s. The suspect said he was standing outside his car drinking alcohol. Guajardo told police he drove away from the scene of the crash because he wanted to be somewhere he felt safe.

According to the affidavit, Guajardo’s truck sustained heavy front-end damage.

Guajardo was arrested and faces a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon as well as a $7,500 bond.