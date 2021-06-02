Driver accused of firing pistol crossbow had 8 other guns in his car, sheriff’s office says

FAYETTE COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — A man who authorities believe shot a crossbow at someone while traveling on Interstate 10 on May 28 was also carrying multiple firearms, the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday.

FCSO said Richard Wesley Kammerer, 66, of Porter, Texas, faces a charge of deadly conduct after what deputies described as a road rage incident on the eastbound side of the freeway.

Kammerer is alleged to have opened up the back glass of his 2012 Dodge pickup and fired a bolt from a pistol crossbow at another man’s truck near mile marker 675 near Schulenburg. The bolt cracked the windshield of the victim’s truck, FCSO said. Deputies from Colorado County also responded to assist as the vehicles were pulled over near Alleyton Road outside Columbus.

FCSO said after deputies discussed the situation with Kammerer, the victim and other deputies, they arrested Kammerer and said they seized eight firearms, a silencer, ammunition and the pistol crossbow from his truck.

According to jail records, Kammerer has bonded out of Fayette County Jail. Attorney information for Kammerer was not made available by Fayette County.