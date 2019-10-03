Dripping Springs woman hoping to find recipient of 1970’s love letter

(Photo Courtesy: Cindy Bear of Dripping Springs)

DRIPPING SPRINGS, Texas (KXAN) — It could be Central Texas’ very own version of a Hollywood love story begging to be told.

Cindy Bear says she found a letter, dated Feb. 2, 1979, in the parking lot of a Chick Fil A in Dripping Springs last Saturday.

“I would really love to get it back to the person who lost it as I feel it’s probably important to him or her,” Bear wrote to KXAN.

The letter reads:

Feb. 26, 1979

“My dearest Anna,

I miss already and I have not even left the house. I guess it is the anticipation of being away from you. I love you my darling —

Your [?] forever”

“Will you please share this in hopes that he/she will see it? I thank you so much,” Bear wrote.

KXAN is reaching out to see what other details can be gathered about the letter. Check back for updates to help return it!

