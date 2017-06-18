Dripping Springs missing boy found safe

DRIPPING SPRINGS, Texas (KXAN) — Deputies with the Hays County Sheriff’s Department say a 13 year old boy was found early Monday morning after an overnight search by deputies.

He was last seen at 8 p.m. Sunday night in the area of Cool Springs Way in the High Pointe Subdivision near a greenbelt. The sheriff’s office says he ran away from home but they were concerned because of the nearby terrain.

North Hays Fire, Hays County’s Community Emergency Response Team, a DPS helicopter and dozens of neighbors also assisted with the search for the teenager. The Hays County Sheriff’s Office confirms the teenager is the son of the Dripping Springs Independent School District Superintendent.

The High Pointe Subdivision is 5 miles southeast of Downtown Dripping Springs and 1.5 miles south of Highway 290.