Drink too much on Sixth Street? Rides to Sobering Center will be available

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin-Travis County Sobering Center said they will be trying out a Sixth Street outreach program to take people who have had too much to drink to the sobering center.

Beginning Saturday, the center will have a tent available for intoxicated people to get a lift to the sobering center — instead of risking a trip to jail or the emergency room — and also be offered a path to recovery from substance abuse.

The tent will also offer free blood alcohol concentration testing, water and a chance to win prizes for answering questions about alcohol misconceptions.

“Our presence in heavily concentrated areas for public intoxication has been a frequently requested service and we are pleased to be advancing our outreach to further meet this need in our community,” said Laura Sovine, the sobering center’s executive director. “We have an opportunity to prevent DWIs and provide harm reduction information to those who may need it.”

The Sobering Center was started in 2018 and says they have helped over 4,700 people get connected to substance recovery services.