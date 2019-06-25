Draft audit claims APD supervisors are not inspecting bodycam footage

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A draft audit of Austin Police Department body camera practices found APD supervisors have not been inspecting the footage to detect and correct issues. That goes against APD policy, which states that “supervisors should perform inspections” of officers in their chain-of-command.

Along with that, the auditors said there were other discrepancies with the video footage collected.

“A review of body-worn camera video revealed that some videos were not started and stopped properly, camera view was sometimes blocked, and video categorization was not added consistently or accurately,” the draft audit reads.

READ IT YOURSELF: Complete Draft Audit Report on APD body-worn cameras

Besides those findings, auditors also wrote in their draft report that APD staff does not track information requests received for body-worn camera videos so they could not say if APD was releasing or withholding the footage.

“Without clear recordings that show the entire interaction between officers and the public, along with proper tagging of those interactions, the goal of creating greater transparency and accountability cannot be fully achieved,” the audit found.

The audit made three recommendations moving forward:

APD’s police chief should make sure quarterly supervisory inspections of body cameras are taking place

APD should designate someone to oversee the body camera program

APD should regularly report on body camera video information requests

APD adopted body cameras in 2015 with the aim of creating greater transparency and accountability. As of April, all sworn APD officers except for chiefs and commanders were assigned a body cam.

Last year, the department admitted there were challenges in rolling out the program to many officers. Officials said sometimes the camera would fall off the uniform or sometimes the camera would not work.

The audit gave APD credit for identifying and correcting those issues to make the cameras more effective. That included the purchase of “butterfly” mounts that the audit says more securely attached the camera to the officer’s uniform.

The audit was conducted by the Office of the City Auditor and the draft will be discussed at 9:30 a.m. at City Hall by the City Audit & Finance Committee. That includes Mayor Steve Adler and Council Members Leslie Pool and Alison Alter.

