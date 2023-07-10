AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas Department of Public Safety troopers were involved in a pursuit that ended in north Austin Monday morning.

KXAN’s Dylan McKim reports it appears the chase ended in a parking lot of a business park near I-35 and Rundberg Lane.

Troopers were seen looking at a black Lincoln car that had some damage to the front right tire. Investigators were also walking around a small grassy area by the parking lot.

Further details were not immediately available. KXAN will update this story as we learn more.