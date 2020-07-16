DPS Trooper involved in San Marcos Shooting

SAN MARCOS (KXAN) — The Department of Public Safety is investigating a shooting in San Marcos involving a DPS trooper and a suspect.

DPS and San Marcos Police say the shooting happened Wednesday night around 9:30 p.m. at the 7-Eleven on Wonder World Drive on the east side of I-35.

DPS says the suspect involved in the shooting was injured, but did not elaborate on the suspect’s condition or details of the incident.

DPS has closed a section of the northbound frontage road of I-35 leading up to the 7-Eleven and Wonder World Drive while they investigate. The Texas Rangers and the US Marshal Service are helping with the investigation.

