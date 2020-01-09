DPS to patrol around state buildings after homeless stabbing events

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Thursday, Gov. Abbott directed DPS to begin patrolling within two blocks of any state building in Austin, beginning Monday.

In a letter sent to the Director of the Department of Public Safety, Steve McCraw, Abbott requested the action to begin next Monday, January 13th, and to include the University of Texas campus and the capitol complex.

“As you are aware, two stabbings have taken place in the downtown Austin area in less than a week. One person has died from those attacks and others remain seriously injured. These crimes add to a growing list of reports of physical assaults and threats, even arson, in areas near the Capitol Complex and The University of Texas at Austin (UT),” wrote Abbott,”The attack on Congress Bridge that left one person hospitalized and four women traumatized and the arson attack at the 7- Eleven near UT’s campus are just two instances where people’s lives have been threatened. “

Look for more on this story on KXAN News at 5 PM.