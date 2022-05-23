FRIONA, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety confirmed Monday that Friona ISD teacher and coach Adilene Adame, 27, was one of the two people found dead in Castro County on Saturday morning.

DPS identified 37-year-old Osiel Rodriguez as the other individual.

“It is with a heavy and loving heart that we welcome our students tomorrow morning,” Friona High School said on social media late Sunday.

The Castro County Sheriff’s Office said Sunday the deaths were determined to be suspicious. Additionally, CCSO said the two were involved in an incident investigated by Friona Police as a suspected kidnapping.

The Texas Rangers were called in to assist in the investigation, CCSO said.

A GoFundMe was set up for Adame and had raised over $15,000 as of Monday afternoon.

DPS said an investigation was ongoing.