DPS locates missing 2-year-old girl San Antonio girl in Lacy Lakeview

by: Dean Wetherbee

Posted: / Updated:

The Texas Department of Public Safety says troopers found a missing 2-year-old girl from San Antonio Friday morning before 9 a.m.

They issued an Amber Alert for Aurora after she disappeared 12:50 a.m. from her home.

They located the child at a 7/11 in Lacy Lakeview near I-35.

Authorities believe 49-year-old Sherry McGill took the girl and drove off in a 2012 black Honda Accord.

At this time, we don’t know if McGill has been arrested.

DPS says they took McGill into custody without incident after pulling her over because her car matched the description of the one provided in the Amber Alert.

