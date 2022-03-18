BASTROP COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — The Department of Public Safety is investigating after at least one person died in a crash on a highway near Cedar Creek Thursday night.

DPS says the crash happened on FM 812 and Creekwood Trail just after 10:30 p.m.

It did not say how many died or how many vehicles were involved. The roadway was reopened by early Friday morning.

DPS will have more details Friday morning.

A 2021 KXAN investigation found FM 812 has the fifth most fatalities in 2021 among all roads in the TxDOT Austin District.