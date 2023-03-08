BURNET COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — The Texas Department of Public Safety identified three people who died in a Feb. 21 two-vehicle crash in Burnet County Wednesday, according to a news release from DPS.

The crash occurred at approximately 3 a.m. at State Highway 71 near East Trail Road, DPS said.

According to the preliminary investigation, a Ford F-350, occupied by the driver and three passengers, was traveling west on SH 71. A Hyundai, occupied by the driver and two passengers, was traveling east on SH 71.

DPS said the Ford struck the Hyundai in a head-on collision. As a result of the crash, the driver and two passengers in the Hyundai died.

The driver was identified as Matthew Lindsey, 23, of San Antonio; the first passenger was identified as Daniella Harris, 23, of San Antonio; and the last passenger was identified as Spencer Jandreau, 24, of San Antonio.

The driver and passengers of the Ford were transported to Baylor Scott & White in Marble Falls and St. David’s South Austin Medical Center, DPS said.

The crash remained under investigation Wednesday.