Downtown one-way streets converted to two-way, change starts Wednesday

Covered parking meter on 18th Street as crews work to convert the road from a one-way to two-way street and change parking. June 25, 2019 (KXAN Photo: Candy Rodriguez)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Starting Wednesday, 17th and 18th streets in downtown Austin will go from one-way to two-way streets from San Jacinto Boulevard to Trinity Street.

Officials with the Texas Facilities Commission said this is part of the ongoing Capitol Complex project to improve mobility in the downtown area.

“This is going to help alleviate that traffic to get to where you need to go in a reasonable amount of time,” Prince Chavis, a project manager with the Texas Facilities Commission said.

“I saw all the paint and knew they were doing something,” John Smith, a Dell Medical Center visitor said about the spray paint on the road marking the new parking.

The changes are happening around the longtime and historic beer garden, Scholz Garten.

“I don’t know if it will help or hinder (business), but, ultimately, it’s a bigger picture in what the state and city are trying to do over here with the corridor to make it a little bit more accessible and help the egress and traffic,” said Daniel Northcutt, who took over day-to-day operations of the restaurant in 2017. “It does take away some parking, for sure, but we are surrounded by the state garages.”

To bring back some of those parking spaces, T.F.C officials said they will also transform parking on a section of San Jacinto Boulevard in front of Scholz Garten from parallel to diagonal parking.

“We’re trying to learn about the changes as we go and ultimately I think a two-way street is great,” Northcutt said.