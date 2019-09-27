Downtown Austin Alliance says city’s homeless rules are unconstitutional

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Downtown Austin Alliance wants the city’s no camping and no-sit/stand/lie ordinance reinstated.

It says part of the foundation for recent changes is based on a Ninth Circuit Ruling.

The ruling found that ordinances similar to Austin’s violate Constitutional rights.

Both the International Downtown Association and the State of Texas have filed legal briefs in support of Boise’s petition.

In a statement Thursday, Dewitt Peart, President and CEO of the Downtown Austin Alliance said in part:

“We believe our city is at a critical tipping point, and that immediate actions are needed to prevent Austin from following the path to crises already being experienced in Los Angeles, San Francisco, Seattle, Portland and Sacramento…We in Austin are seeing firsthand what happens when people are permitted to languish in camps for days, weeks, months or years in the name of compassion and civil rights. True compassion and empathy do not involve letting anyone harm themselves or the public, and these documents should be taken as a serious warning to our civic leaders: Let’s not become Los Angeles or Seattle.”

But Mayor Steve Adler disagrees.

On Thursday, he tweeted some of his recommendations on the next steps the city should take to address homelessness.

Adler says he wants to make it clear that law enforcement can and will enforce laws and ordinances prohibiting behavior like urinating or defecating in public — or aggressive confrontations.

He wants to encourage people to call 911 when they see laws violated, and he wants the city manager and police chief to set policies to help interpret existing ordinances — like blocking access.

Adler suggested four feet of clearance on sidewalks and six feet around entrances.