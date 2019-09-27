DoorDash data breach exposed nearly 5 million users’ personal information

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A security breach at DoorDash exposed almost five million people’s personal information.

The company announced the breach on Thursday.

They say it happened back in May. Customers, delivery drivers and merchants who joined before April 2018 are affected.

Information includes names, emails, addresses, phone numbers and the last four digits of some bank accounts. Full bank account numbers were not accessed.

DoorDash says you should reset your password and that they are reaching out to anyone hit by the breach.