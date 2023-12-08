SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KXAN) — A doorbell camera caught the moments a man now accused of killing six people left his home to embark on a shooting spree through Austin and San Antonio.

Shane James, 34, was arrested Tuesday night, booked into the Travis County Jail early Wednesday morning, and charged with capital murder of multiple people.

According to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office, the first of James’s victims were his parents, Phyllis James, 55, and Shane James, Sr., 56. The couple was shot inside a home on Port Royal Street in San Antonio between 10 p.m. Monday and 9 a.m. Tuesday.

The doorbell video KXAN obtained from a neighbor captured a man they say is James pacing in the front yard and street outside that home the Monday night before the shootings.

Daytime footage from that Tuesday morning then showed James allegedly behind the wheel of a dark-colored sedan driving driving away from the home,

A third video then showed James return to the home, pull back onto the street, then reverse back into the driveway. This is believed to be during the timeframe when his parents would have been shot, but before would drive to Austin.

According to the Austin Police Department, it was around 10:40 a.m. when James shot AISD Sgt. Val Barnes at Northeast Early College High School.

James allegedly went on to shoot and kill two more people on Shadywood Drive in South Austin around noon.

APD says he also shot a cyclist hours later around 5:47 p.m. on Slaughter Lane and was later found burglarizing a home on Austral Loop at 6:48 p.m.

During that burglary call, James shot an APD officer and fled the scene in a vehicle. Upon inspecting the home, authorities found two deceased victims.

James was finally arrested around 7:14 p.m. after a pursuit with officers and crashing into a vehicle at the intersection of SH 45 and FM 1826.