LIVE: 13 people including current and former UT students arrested on drug trafficking charges, DOJ says

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Federal, state and local authorities have arrested 13 individuals, including current and former University of Texas at Austin students, charged in connection with trafficking, LSD, fentanyl, and methamphetamine pills to UT students in Austin.

A formal announcement of the arrests and charges is expected at 11 a.m. outside the Homer Thornberry Judicial Building at 903 San Jacinto Blvd.

United States Attorney Gregg N. Sofer, DEA Special Agent in Charge Steven S. Whipple and IRS-Criminal Investigation Special Agent in Charge Richard Goss will speak at the press conference, a press release from the Department of Justice said.

FBI Special Agent in Charge Christopher Combs, San Antonio Field Office; Travis County Sheriff Sally Hernandez; Austin Police Chief Brian Manley; and Lakeway Police Chief Todd Radford are also part of the announcement.

Those arrested include:

Varun Prasad, 23, of Austin

Charles Zenker, 26 of Houston

Benny Daneshjou, 68, of Austin

Ashley Larue, 26, of Austin

Drew Zarate, 21, of Austin

Christopher Edwards, 32, of Portland, Oregon

Jacob Schelling, 21, of Cypress, Texas

Madison Scott Fogleman, 22, of Austin

Samuel Parry, 23, of Austin

Brandon Carpenter, 27 of Austin

All of the defendants are charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute a controlled substance. Prasad, Daneshjou, Larue and Zarate are also charged with conspiracy to commit money laundering.

We will stream the announcement live on KXAN.com and on our Facebook page.