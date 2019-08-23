Document: Daycare worker accused of injuring child while trying to make her take a nap

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A warrant has been issued for a daycare worker accused of injury to a child after she forcibly tried to make a two-year-old take a nap.

According to court documents, Austin police received a call on July 4 from a man saying his two-year-old daughter sustained an injury to her face. The man said when he picked up his two daughters from Ashley’s Playhouse at 1:30 p.m. he did not notice any injuries. But later he said he found a red mark on his two-year-old’s face.

When he asked his other daughter what happened, she told him the daycare teacher “smushed” her face while trying to make her take a nap on a cot.

The victim was taken to the North Austin Medical Center to be checked by ER doctors who found a one to a two-centimeter wide bruise on the child’s cheek.

Police reviewed the surveillance footage from Amy’s Playhouse from the time of the alleged incident. According to police, the footage shows 22-year-old Kaylyn Cooper, putting the victim down for a nap at 12:22 p.m.

Police said after the victim kicked off her blanket, Cooper can be seen struggling with her trying to make her sleep. They said Cooper was seen grabbing the back of the victim’s head forcing her down into the cot.

Investigators said by 12:24 p.m., Cooper was using “unreasonable force” when she shoved the victim down into the cot. According to police, Cooper then lifted the child up and cradled her in her arms while appearing to check her face for an injury.

During an interview with police, Cooper was asked if she heard when the child struck the cot. She said she did and checked for injuries because she was scared but did not observe any.

She also told police she was too forceful and explained she was stressed out while trying to get the victim to sleep. Cooper also explained that when a child sustains any type of injury it is to be documented, but she did not record this incident.

Cooper faces a charge of injury to a child.