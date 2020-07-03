Doctor breaks down impact of vaccine on children suffering from syndrome related to COVID-19

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Southern Nevada Health District is reporting two additional cases of Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children in Clark County. Both patients tested positive for COVID-19 and required hospitalization, but they have since been discharged and are recovering.

The children with the two cases in Clark County are fortunate as they are recovering from MISC, but others in different parts of the country have died from the rare disease. 8 News NOW spoke with Dr. Constantine George, an internal medicine and pediatrics doctor who says while there isn’t a known cause, many children with MISC had the virus that causes COVID-19 or came in contact with someone who did.

The symptoms of Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children consists of:

Fever

Stomach pain

Vomiting

Diarrhea

Neck pain

Rash

Bloodshot eyes

Fatigue

However, according to experts, not all children have the same symptoms.

But if a child exhibits any of the symptoms, parents should contact their child’s pediatrician. If the child has trouble breathing or experiences severe chest or stomach pain, take them to the ER immediately.

8 News NOW asked Dr. George what impact a vaccine to treat COVID-19 would have on MISC.

“As with any kinds of vaccines, that we give children or adults, we reduce the infections happening, nothing is 100%, so when you give someone a vaccination, you reduce the incidents of them coming down with an infection, so if they get it, it will be a lot milder and less severe, so we won’t have multi inflammatory syndrome that we are dealing with,” Dr. George said.

MISC creates inflammation in different body parts, and until there is a vaccine approved for COVID-19, treatment includes supportive care, and medication to treat the inflammation.

The best way to reduce the risk of MISC for children is by taking precautions against the virus that causes COVID-19: wash your hands, wear a mask, and keep your kids six feet away from others, and away from sick people.