DNA sample taken from officer connected to Samantha Dean

AUSTIN (KXAN) — It’s been three months since the death of Samantha Dean, and authorities are still looking for details regarding her homicide case. On Tuesday, authorities carried out a search warrant on Austin Police Department Officer VonTrey Clark’s home and car, according to Clark’s attorney Bristol Myers. Bastrop County Sheriff Terry Pickering confirms his detectives executed a search warrant Tuesday.

When KXAN stopped by Clark’s listed address Wednesday, all was quiet. The silver Saab that public records show is registered to him was parked at the curb of the single-story house where he lives in Southeast Austin.

Myers said a DNA sample was also taken from Clark, along with several pairs of shoes and “essentially every electronic device in the house.”

Continuing coverage: Samantha Dean case

“The nature and number of items taken, and the things police were looking for but did not find, suggest the identity of Samantha Dean’s killer remains very much a mystery to them,” Myers in a statement. In March, Myers said authorities were “desperately trying to blame someone.”

Sources say the Austin Police Department placed Clark on restricted duty shortly after Dean’s death and currently have an open internal investigation into his connection with Dean.

“APD will not discuss questions regarding specifics of the ongoing criminal investigation or the employment status of any members of the department,” the department said Wednesday when asked if Clark was still on restricted duty.

It has been reported Clark knew Dean socially before her death on Feb. 4. She was the victim service’s coordinator in Kyle. Bastrop County District Attorney tells KXAN Dean’s case is “very much an ongoing investigation.”

Myers also said prosecutors and police asked State District Court Judge Julie Kocurek to seal any returned search or arrest warrants in the case from public view “for at least the next 30 days likely because the case is ongoing.”