NATCHITOCHES, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Jeremy McCormick works for the Louisiana State Parks system and says anyone in Louisiana can build a historically accurate, environmentally-friendly outdoor pizza oven for free, using materials native to the landscapes of Louisiana.

Yes, you read that correctly—you can build a pizza oven for free.

McCormick works at Fort St. Jean Baptiste in Natchitoches, La., and one of his job requirements is knowing how to use the 1700s-era French bread oven.

“The style has been around since antiquity,” McCormick said of the bread oven design the French brought with them to 1700s Louisiana. “As a species, once we find something that works we keep using it.”

The inside of the historic design bread oven at Fort St. Jean Baptiste in Natchitoches, La. (Source: KTAL/KMSS’s Jaclyn Tripp)

And earth ovens are, indeed, far older than Louisiana in the 1700s. The oldest known earth oven discovered by modern archeologists was built at least 9,000 years ago.

French settlers in the 1700s wouldn’t have brought their ovens with them from the Old World to settle in the New World. But the French did bring the knowledge of how to build clay ovens with them from the Old World, and that’s what they would have done at Fort St. Jean Baptiste.

McCormick said that we do have a historic recipe from Fort St. Jean Baptiste and that he’s made the French flatbread with toppings. But McCormick also said that he isn’t a fan.

“The one recipe I had was not good and I won’t make it again,” he said with a laugh.

He also mentioned that anyone who wishes to build a 1700’s era outdoor French bread oven should give it a try. McCormick insists that the design works quite well to make something most modern-day Americans love: pizza.

McCormick said the historic design of earthen bread ovens closely resembles igloo designs. (Source: KTAL/KMSS’s Jaclyn Tripp.)

“I love baking frozen pizzas it in,” he confessed. McCormick also told KTAL that on pretty days he lights a fire in the oven and cooks a frozen pizza for lunch.

The old French bread ovens are surprisingly easy to build, too. They’re often made of adobe, cobb, and/or clay. And it just so happens that wood-fired brick or clay ovens are the most environmentally friendly way of making bread because they don’t require the use of nonrenewable energy sources.

Outdoor clay oven designs stay warm for hours (and sometimes days) after they’ve been heated up, so you can make dinner at night and make breakfast biscuits the next morning with the heat stored in the oven from the day before!

Ready to research how to build a clay oven? Here’s an article on the subject written by Mother Earth News.

Or if you prefer to see a video on the subject, check out “How to Build an Earthen Oven” by Townsends on YouTube.

And for those who want to build a modern-day pizza oven outdoors, here’s your link.