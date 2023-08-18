AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austinites can eat at multiple restaurants and know a portion of proceeds from sales will go to the Maui Food Bank to help aid victims after the deadly wildfire in Maui, according to the Austin Food Adventures website.

‘Dine With Maui’ is what the website is calling the initiative, which will happen Saturday.

“Our hearts are heavy for the citizens of Maui. We are working together with our favorite restaurants in Austin, TX to organize Dine with Maui. On Saturday, August 19th, a percentage of sales from each of the businesses listed below will go directly to the @mauifoodbank,” the website said.

View the Dine with Maui participants below: