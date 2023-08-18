AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austinites can eat at multiple restaurants and know a portion of proceeds from sales will go to the Maui Food Bank to help aid victims after the deadly wildfire in Maui, according to the Austin Food Adventures website.
‘Dine With Maui’ is what the website is calling the initiative, which will happen Saturday.
“Our hearts are heavy for the citizens of Maui. We are working together with our favorite restaurants in Austin, TX to organize Dine with Maui. On Saturday, August 19th, a percentage of sales from each of the businesses listed below will go directly to the @mauifoodbank,” the website said.
View the Dine with Maui participants below:
- Shoyu Sugar (North Austin, Hawaiian Food 11- 8pm, Food Truck)
- Merry Monarch Creamery (North Austin, Ice cream, 12 -2 pm, 5:30- 9 PM, Food Truck)
- Kome (North Austin, Sushi and Japanese Comfort eats, 11-10 pm, Restaurant)
- JewBoy Burgers (North Austin, Burgers, 11-10 pm, Restaurant)
- Seoulju (North Austin, Korean Street Eats, 7 pm-1:30 AM Restaurant)
- Ramen 512 (Cedar Park, Ramen, 11:30 – 9 PM, Restaurant)
- That Burger (North Austin, Burgers, 5-9 PM, Food Truck)
- Tacos La Catrina (North Austin and South Austin, Tacos (North 11- 3 pm, 5- 8 pm) South (12- 4PM, 5- 9 PM) , Food Truck)
- Paprika (North Austin, tacos, 11-3 pm, Food Truck)
- Kiindi (South Austin, Thai Food, 6-10 PM, Food Truck)
- MUM FOODS (North Austin, BBQ, 11 – 3 PM, Restaurant)
- Yeni’s Asian Fusion (North Austin, Asian Fusion, 4- 9 PM, Food Truck)
- Song La (South Austin, Taiwanese Food, 11- 3 PM, Food Truck)
- ElDorado Café (North Austin, Tex Mex, 9 am – 10 PM, Restaurant)
- THAI KUN (North Austin, Thai Food, 11- 9 PM, Restaurant)
- Teaspoon (North Austin, Boba Tea, 11- 9 PM, Restaurant)
- 1618 Asian Fusion (Central/South Austin, Asian Fusion, 10 AM – 10:30 PM, Restaurant)
- David Doughies (Lakeline, Bagels, 9 AM- 1 pm, Farmers Market)
- Fil n Viet (East Austin, Fusion Food, 12-3 PM, 5-9 PM, Food Truck)
- Pedroso’s Pizza (North Austin, Pizza, 11:30- 3 PM, 4-10 PM, Food Truck and Ghost Kitchen)
- Fukumoto (Central/East Austin, Izakaya, 4:30- 10 PM, Restaurant)
- SXSECO (South Austin, Lao Food, 12-10 PM, Food Truck)
- Tan My (North Austin, Pho, 10 – 8:30 PM, Restaurant)
- Choo Sando (North Austin, Sushi and Sando, 10:30- 3 PM, Restaurant)
- Konfusedesi (North Austin, Indian Food, 4:30-10:30 PM, Food Truck)
- T- locs Sonora (North Austin, Sonoran Style Food and Hot dogs, 12-3 PM, 5-8 PM, Food Truck)
- Whipped Bakery (Leander, Asian Bakery, 8 AM – 8 PM, Restaurant)
- Proud Mary Coffee (South Austin, Brunch, 7 AM- 4 PM, Restaurant)
- Cuantos Tacos (East Austin, Tacos, 11 AM – 10 PM, FoodTruck)
- Din Ho Chinese BBQ (North Austin, Chinese Food, 11 AM- 9 PM
- , Restaurant)
- Interstellar BBQ ( North Austin, BBQ, 11 AM- 4 PM, Restaurant)
- Un Mundo De Sabor (South Austin, Tacos, 12- 11 PM, Food Truck)
- Sip Pho (Central Austin, Pho, 11 AM- 9 PM. Restaurant)
- Ramen Del Barrio (North Austin, Ramen, 11- 3 PM, 4- 7 PM, Restaurant)
- Restaurants Donating 5%
- Saten 5% (East Austin, Japanese Eats, 7 AM – 7 PM Restaurant)
- Uroko 5% (East Austin, Hand Rolls, 11 AM- 2 PM, 5- 8 PM, Restaurant)
- KGBBQ 5% (East Austin, BBQ, 11 AM- 8 PM, Food Truck)