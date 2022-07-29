AUSTIN (KXAN) — An Infowars broadcast personality confirmed for a jury he “did no vetting” before going live on-air and discussing a story about a Sandy Hook shooting victim’s father.

Owen Shroyer, who hosts his own talk show on conspiracy theorist Alex Jones’ website, took the stand Thursday afternoon in Jones’ defamation trial.

Neil Heslin, the father who lost his son Jesse in the 2012 shooting, sued Jones and his company over comments made on Infowars’ broadcasts claiming the shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary school was a hoax.

“Did you care who you were talking about?” Heslin’s attorney asked Shroyer.

“No, I didn’t say that,” Shroyer replied.

Shroyer maintains he was just reading and discussing an article published by another outlet, Zerohedge, which questioned whether Heslin was telling the truth about holding the body of his son.

The Zerohedge article pointed to an interview between journalist Megyn Kelly and Heslin in 2017, and claimed that Kelly “failed to fact-check” what they called a “contradictory claim” made by Heslin in the interview: that he held his son with a bullet hole in his head.

Shroyer went live and played a portion of an interview with the Connecticut medical examiner from the day of the shooting, who said they did not bring the bodies of victims “into contact” with families. It was widely reported that the medical examiner was referring to the hours immediately after the shooting, and that families were eventually able to see their children.

“Just another question that people are going to be asking about Sandy Hook,” Shroyer said on the live broadcast.

“Will there be a clarification from Heslin and Megyn Kelly? I wouldn’t hold your breath,” Shroyer then laughs.

On Friday morning, when Alex Jones’ defense attorney began questioning Shroyer, the lawyer reminded the host that the court has already ruled that this broadcast was defamatory.

“The question is: did you intend for your broadcast to be defamatory?” asked Jones’ attorney, Andino Reynal.

Shroyer said, “Absolutely not.”

He added that it would be a “real shame” if the broadcast had affected Heslin and his family.

Live on-air

When Shroyer first took the stand on Thursday, Heslin’s attorney Kyle Farrar pulled up a screenshot from the Infowars website in front of the court.

The screenshot showed Shroyer and Jones on the show earlier in the week. Farrar asked whether the two hosts were discussing this trial, but Shroyer said the week had been a “blur” and he did not remember exactly what was discussed.

“You know when he stormed out of court today, he went and was on the show again?” Farrar asked.

Owen replied that he wasn’t watching.

“The truth is he hasn’t been at the trial much because he is on air selling pills,” the attorney said.

At the end of Thursday’s proceedings, the judge questioned Shroyer and Reynal about whether he had been informed of the rule which prohibits witnesses from commenting on testimony in the case or discussing it with anyone except attorneys in the case. On Friday, before letting Shroyer leave the stand, the judge re-read the rule in front of the court.