Dick’s Sporting Goods pulls guns from 440 additional stores

CORAOPOLIS, Penn. (CNN/KXAN) — Dick’s Sporting Goods, the nation’s largest sporting goods retailer, will pull guns from 440 additional stores this year.

The company has scaled back gun sales in its stores methodically since 2018 following the school shooting in Parkland, Florida. It was then the company announced they would stop selling semi-automatic guns.

A few months after that, they pulled other firearms and hunting accessories from 10 stores as a test, and overall sales increased in those stores, the company said.

In March 2019, the company pulled guns and ammunition from 125 additional stores.

With the recent move, Dick’s will nearly quadruple the number of its stores without guns.

Walmart continues to be the world’s largest gun retailer.