Destination Texas: Big Spring

BIG SPRING, Texas (Big 2/Fox 24) – On the eastern side of West Texas, Big Spring is a small town that sprung to life in the late 20s and early 30s of the last century.

The rooms director manager for the Hotel Settles, Emaan Sourjah-Campbell, says, “You can’t help but feel like you’re really a part of history.”

Originally Big Spring was a rest stop with a big spring. Big Spring Mayor Shannon Thomason says, the name comes from the historic spring, which is located in Comanche Trail Park.

Mayor Thomason says the foundation of the city is the Hotel Settles.

“When you walk around this property you feel the history, our ballroom is actually renovated to its original state from weddings to special events that happen at Hotel Settles, it’s almost like you’re transported back to that time,” said Sourjah-Campbell.

Just like the hotel, Big Spring State Park has been carefully restored too, and the views speak for themselves.

Big Spring State Park Manager Ron Alton says there is a lot to take in at the park, “The sunrises, the sunsets, the view off the 200-foot bluff, correlating with that, it’s really really incredible.”

After a long day, grab a meal at the Hotel Settles, where you’ll be served by Food Network’s Chopped Winner, and Executive Chef, Jason Stude.

“What I look forward to is, not necessarily lightening up the menu, but expanding upon what our neighboring Mexico, Louisiana, New Mexico, other regions in Texas, hill country, kind of bringing more of an influence from those areas. I think in the very near future it’s going to absolutely be a destination dining experience for kids, for adults, for everybody,” said Stude.

There’s a lot to see and do in Big Spring, but the Mayor says, the glue holding it all together is a wonderful atmosphere and the people.

“What I really like about Big Spring is the people, yep they’re great, we’re passionate, and yeah a little bit rowdy at times but like you said, we’re all neighbors, we all get along.”