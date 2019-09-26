Deputies investigating possible threat at Round Rock elementary school

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — Authorities in Williamson County are investigating a potential threat at Double File Trail Elementary School in Round Rock.

The school is not currently on lockdown.

Deputies are currently investigating the validity of the threat. They are at the site to secure the school until the investigation is complete.

KXAN reached out to the sheriff’s office about the source of the threat, for example if it was something someone saw or if it was something on social media. Deputies are still investigating.

Multiple WCSO units are currently at Double File Trail Elementary for an alleged threat. Deputies are investigating the validity of the threat. Deputies are on site to secure the school until the investigation is complete. pic.twitter.com/C5BtMPNV3y — Williamson County Sheriff's Office (@WilCoSheriffPIO) September 26, 2019

This is a developing story and KXAN will update it as more information becomes available.