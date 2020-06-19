Deputies investigating after noose hung in Caldwell County church, tarp taken off Confederate monument

LOCKHART, Texas (KXAN) — The Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a noose was found hanging in a church in Dale.

According to the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, the noose was found in the Zion Church on Chamberlin Road. The church is currently undergoing repairs and is not open to the public or parishioners, so the sheriff’s office is working to determine who trespassed on the church’s property.

In the same Facebook post, CCSO shared a video of someone pulling a tarp off of the Confederate monument on the Caldwell County Courthouse’s lawn in downtown Lockhart. The monument was covered following calls for it to be removed.

The Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information on either of the incidents to email at rcalderin@caldwellcosheriff.com or call Deputy Calderon at (512) 398-6777, ext. 4534.