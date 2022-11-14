LABADIEVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) — A Houston woman was arrested Sunday, months after a dispute led to her allegedly attempting to run over a woman with her vehicle several times.

The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office said Cranisha Henry, 21, of Houston, Texas was found hiding in a closet in a Labadieville home by deputies and arrested on Sunday, Nov. 13.

On Aug. 27, deputies responded to a hit-and-run in Napoleonville where the victim told them she was intentionally hit by Henry. The sheriff’s office said the hit-and-run was the result of a dispute.

During the incident, Henry allegedly armed herself with a knife and became aggressive with the victim. She allegedly made several attempts to run over the victim, who later sought medical attention.

Henry was arrested on charges of aggravated battery with a dangerous weapon, aggravated assault, hit-and-run driving, and failure to appear in court in Assumption Parish on charges of unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling.