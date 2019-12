Visibility is reduced to 1/4 mile or less in some areas.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The National Weather Service has issued a Dense Fog Advisory until 10 a.m. for portions of south Central Texas along and east of I-35 and I-37.

@NWSSanAntonio issued a Dense Fog Advisory til 10 AM CST for Portions of South Central Texas along & East of I-35/I-37.

If driving, slow down, use your low beam headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you.

The NWS advises drivers to slow down on roadways, use low beam headlights and leave plenty of distance ahead of the car.