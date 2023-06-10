As this latest heat wave continues, energy experts say Texas will reach peak demand even sooner than last year.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Energy experts say the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) forecasts peak demand for energy to hit in less than a week if this latest heat wave continues.

Doug Lewin, president of Stoic Energy Consulting and author of the Texas Energy and Power Newsletter, said on Twitter that ERCOT’s current projection is that demand will reach 81.6 gigawatts on June 15 and 82.1 gigawatts on June 16.

“If the forecast holds, we’ll set a peak demand record. So, that’s a little alarming that the record will be broken in June. It’s a record that was set last year on July 20,” Lewin said.

Despite reaching that same energy usage a month earlier than last year, Lewin said the power grid should be able to withstand demand in the coming days.

“We have a lot more solar in the system. Thermal outages like gas, and coal and nuclear plants, they are a little higher than they should be, but nothing too alarming. It looks like a good week for wind as well. You put all those things together I don’t anticipate any problems,” Lewin said.

Lewin suggests that Texans should practice conserving energy in the summer months, regardless if there is a peak demand or not. He said doing so will foster energy-saving habits that alleviate strain on the grid.

“Make your house a little bit colder 2 or 3 or 4 In the afternoon because we do have so much solar that there’s just not going to be any problems then. Then try to use a little bit less in the evening,” Lewin said.